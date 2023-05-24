Authorities link guns to 5 murders in Philadelphia; man arrested

Authorities in Montgomery County said they recovered several guns connected to at least five murders in Philadelphia.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County said Wednesday that they recovered several guns connected to at least five murders in Philadelphia.

District Attorney Kevin Steele joined Upper Dublin Township's police chief in Norristown to announce what they described as a significant arrest.

Tamir Hartsock, 23, of Glenside, is now in police custody, authorities said.

Steele said the suspect bought and sold 15 guns to who he described as "violent and dangerous people" over a two-year span.

Investigators said one of the guns sold was used in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section on April 28.

Police said three people were killed in that shooting, including two students.

A 15- and 16-year-old were both arrested that same day.

