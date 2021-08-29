4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy injured in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.The incident happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of N. 32nd Street.Police say a 4-year-old boy was shot once in the right foot. He was transported by private vehicle to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia listed in stable condition.The private vehicle was no longer at the hospital once police arrived, officials say.So far, it is unclear what led to the boy being shot.No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.