child shot

4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of N. 32nd Street.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy injured in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

The incident happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of N. 32nd Street.

Police say a 4-year-old boy was shot once in the right foot. He was transported by private vehicle to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia listed in stable condition.

The private vehicle was no longer at the hospital once police arrived, officials say.

So far, it is unclear what led to the boy being shot.

No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

RELATED: Girl, 7, dead after shooting following football game at Academy Park High School

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)gun violenceshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
Baby shot in head, police say it was accidental
13-year-old dies, 2 adults wounded in Chester shooting
6-year-old accidentally shoots self in Germantown home: Police
TOP STORIES
Shooting at football game that killed child heard on radio broadcast
Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Philadelphia
Former child actor found dead near college campus
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
Progressives call on Pelosi, Schumer to act on eviction moratorium
Bodycam video shows LAPD use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorms, Staying Sticky
Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional 2022 pick
Ida will become major Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours
CA Parole Board supports release of RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
Delco man accused of firing at officers facing more charges
More TOP STORIES News