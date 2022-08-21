These shootings remain under investigation.

2 dead, 4 injured by gunfire during a violent night across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday night into Sunday morning proved to be a violent night across the city.

A father and son are the latest victims of gun violence.

They were shot just before 4 a.m. in the city's Tacony section.

Police say the 44-year-old father was shot twice in the back.

The 16-year-old son was hit in the elbow and thigh.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Just an hour before, a man was shot and killed on West Berks Street near North 27th Street in North Philadelphia.

That shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim was sitting inside a car when he was hit by gunfire.

He died at the scene.

There is no word on the motive or suspects.

Over in Southwest Philadelphia, a man was shot and killed on Bellford Street near Elmwood Avenue.

Police say they found the man shot in the head just after midnight.

Officers found the victim at the bottom of the stairs in the basement along with a glock.

Witnesses told police it was a home invasion, but officers say evidence is not adding up.

Around the same time, two people were shot in the city's Frankford section.

This happened in the area of Walker Street and East Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say a man was arguing with his girlfriend's brother, and the brother shot the man in the chest.

The girlfriend was also grazed in the face by a bullet.

No word on their conditions.

Police say the shooter did remain at the scene.

These shootings remain under investigation.