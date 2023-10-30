Philadelphia man, Montco man stopped from bringing guns onto flights at Phila. Int'l Airport

Each time, the men were caught as they entered a security checkpoint and an X-ray unit alerted on their carry-on bags.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were prevented from carrying their guns onto their flights at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.

A Philadelphia man was caught by TSA with a 9-millimeter gun, loaded with 21 bullets including one in the chamber.

This man was previously caught with his gun packed incorrectly at the airport, officials say.

A Montgomery County man was also caught by TSA with a .38 caliber handgun.

These incidents were separate from one another, according to investigators.

Both men are now facing federal and financial penalties. The firearms were confiscated by police.