Gwyneth Paltrow joins 'Shark Tank' as a guest Shark

The Goop founder shows off her business expertise on the hit show.

LOS ANGELES -- She's an Oscar winner. She's an entrepreneur. And now she's a Shark. Gwyneth Paltrow swims into "Shark Tank" as a guest shark in tonight's episode.

Tonight's entrepreneurs are all pitching health and lifestyle products, an area where Paltrow has plenty of expertise. Goop, the company which she founded and runs is a force in the wellness world. And she made quite an impression on her fellow Sharks.

"Every time Gwyneth opened her mouth, I said ok I gotta listen. She's saying something intelligent, she's saying something impactful," Cuban told On The Red Carpet. "She's been through this, you can tell why Goop is what it is."

"First of all, she's too damn pretty," joked Barbara Corcoran. "But put that to the side, she is smart as a whip."

Lori Greiner told On The Red Carpet, "She's lovely and smart and I really enjoyed her. I think you all will too."

"Shark Tank" airs Fridays at 8p.m. EST/7p.m. CST on ABC.