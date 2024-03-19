Photo released of man sought in string of commercial burglaries in New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for a string of burglaries along one street in the South Jersey borough of Haddonfield.

Authorities said Wednesday that they are looking for Vito Anderson, who has a last known address of Pleasantville, in connection with the crimes.

Vito Anderson

Camden County investigators say the numerous commercial burglaries happened on Mechanic Street, just off Kings Highway, on Monday.

Business owners are now dealing with the aftermath of the crime spree.

"What is especially troubling about this is that it wasn't just one merchant that was hit," noted Bob Hochgertel, co-owner and managing director of Kings Road Brewery.

Hochgertel says his security system captured images of the suspect who hit several businesses along Mechanic Street.

The suspect was first seen around 5 a.m. in the Kings Road Beer Garden.

"Which told us that he either came from the building in the back that we also own or he jumped over the fence. It turns out that the back building was vandalized as well," said Hochgertel.

That building was a business called Hot Dawgs, which Paul Kearny and his partner Sharon opened last year.

When Sharon arrived at Hot Dawgs Monday morning, she said the back door was open.

"She went into her office and basically saw that it was ransacked," Kearny recalled.

He added that between $400 and $500 was stolen.

"It could have been worse. Someone could have been here. Someone could have gotten hurt, but nobody did," Kearny said.

From there, the video shows the suspect trying to get into the brewery and then the cafe across the street. Then, he moves into the neighboring cigar shop, which is just out of sight of the camera.

"Broke a window, got into the cigar shop, and unfortunately once you get into the back of that building, you have access to two or three other retailers," Hochgertel explained.

About 45 minutes passed before the suspect reappeared on surveillance video from a side door and went to Mechanic Street.

Haddonfield police did not say how much the suspect took, just that they were investigating several commercial burglaries.

Meanwhile, business owners are rallying together.

"We're all actively working to make sure A, he gets caught, and B, this never happens again," Hochgertel said.

We reached out to Haddonfield police for more information but no one was available to comment on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective O'Neill at detectives@haddonfield-nj.gov or call 856-429-4700 ext 252.