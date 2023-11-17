Suspect accused of driving recklessly on sidewalk in Haddonfield arrested

The view from Chopper 6 showed exterior damage to at least one business along Kings Highway.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of driving recklessly on the sidewalk in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Officers responded after several 911 callers stated a driver traveling on the sidewalk in the 100 to 200 block of Kings Highway around 5:48 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the vehicle was later located in Audubon and a driver was taken in to custody.

The suspect has not been identified, but police say charges are pending.