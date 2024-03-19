'Hadestown' returns to Academy of Music with heartfelt retelling of Greek mythology

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Tony Award-winning musical 'Hadestown' is opening in just a few weeks at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.

It's the much-anticipated return of the show, and it brings some of our favorite characters from Greek mythology back to town.

Action News chatted with one of the stars, whose arrival is well-timed!

Lana Gordon plays Persephone, the Greek goddess of Spring.

As we celebrate the arrival of the new season, we are also getting ready to welcome back 'Hadestown,' the blockbuster musical that intertwines two mythic tales.

"The show is based on the retelling of an ancient Greek myth," Gordon says. "You're going to see Orpheus and Eurydice and Persephone and Hades. It's a love story. It's a story of hope. If you're going through something in your life, good or bad, you'll walk out of that theater having a newfound understanding of yourself."

Gordon says she's played a lot of characters, but, "there's nothing that compares to Persephone. Persephone is the healer. You'll leave with a sense of hope, joy, and love. For me, I'm healed every day that I get on stage."

'Hadestown' takes us on a wild journey to the underworld and back, where it's industry versus nature, doubt against faith, and fear goes up against love.

The band is on stage for this show.

"The music is folk, jazz, blues, it has got everything," Gordon says. "The music is just beautiful. It's going to take your breath away. It moves you. It moves your soul. There's nothing like it."

'Hadestown' is still on Broadway right now, but the touring production comes to the Academy of Music from April 10 to April 14.