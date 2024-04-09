'Hadestown' makes stop at the Academy of Music this week

The stars of the show say they are thrilled to bring this fan favorite back to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Broadway smash hit "Hadestown" is rolling into town this week.

The Tony Award-winning musical opens Wednesday at the Academy of Music.

"It's based off of Greek mythology," says Amaya Braganza, who plays Eurydice.

"It's a love story intertwining both new and old love between Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone," said Braganza. "It contains a lot of themes that relate to our world today. It's a story that tells the haunting truth of the world we live in, yet a hopeful one for the better."

"I can say this confidently: there's no other Broadway show like it," says John Krause, who plays Orpheus. "It is known for a reason. It's been around for five years for a reason because it's kind of this little show that could."

Hadestown continues to sell out on Broadway.

Krause was in the original cast and is thrilled to take it on the road.

"I got to see it build and grow and see this snowball effect into the behemoth that it's become," Krause says. "It's just a really special thing to share with the whole country."

In Hadestown they say a song can change your fate.

The show won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

"There are some songs that literally, I think, rock. There are songs that are just beautiful, kind of instrumental pieces," Krause says. "There are pieces that are very jazz-inspired and you feel like you're in New Orleans. It's something that really pulls you in."

Hadestown opens April 10 at the Academy of Music and runs through Sunday.

To learn more, visit: ensembleartsphilly.org.