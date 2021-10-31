AAA shares tips to keep your kids and family safe this Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many Philadelphia families playing spooky mini golf Saturday night in Franklin Square said they're proceeding with caution as they hit the streets for trick or treating as the pandemic continues to loom."We'll always stay masked up, we try and keep our distance as we have the past year until they can be vaccinated," said Matthew Pruden of South Philadelphia.Families also need to be on the lookout for drivers."We make sure they look for the cars first and both ways all the time," said Sarah Davis of Mount Airy.AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said it's imperative to have a costume that's visible when trick or treating at night, either with reflectors or light-up accessories."One easy way to do it would be these light-up bands. They're quick and easy to just slap on your wrist. You don't even know that they're there, but the darker it gets the more visible the light is," said Tidwell.Something as simple as putting a flashlight in your treat bag could make a big difference to drivers."Children are four times more likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween night than any other night of the year," said Tidwell.In West Chester Borough, many houses were decorated for kids to come by and get candy. The borough's fire and police public information officer, Dave March, said it's important adults check their children's candy before they consume it to make sure it hasn't been tampered with. He also added adults need to be cautious throwing their own parties."Some of the adults go out to costume parties, Halloween parties, and with that, we ask you to always have a designated driver if you're going to be consuming the witches brew," said March.AAA also said Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.