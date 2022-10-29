Families spend Halloween weekend planting trees in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many spooky stories are set in the woods but this one is rather sweet. Families got a chance to plant trees in Wissahickon Valley Park that will grow for years to come!

Friends of the Wissahickon branched out from their pandemic-era "Trick or Trash" event and decided to plant trees on Harvey Street in Germantown this year.

"We love this little section. It's part of the reason why we moved here. There's a little trail right around here that we've always explored," said Cy Maramangalam, who came out to volunteer with his two sons this morning. "It teaches our boys how to preserve and take care of things."

More than two dozen costume-clad volunteers came out to learn some new tricks to treat the environment the way it deserves. As a result, 150 trees and shrubs found a new home in the woods adjacent to Lincoln Drive.

"We really hope folks learn that everyone can make a difference," said Ruffian Tittmann, Executive Director of Friends of the Wissahickon, "And really understand the connection between these green spaces and our waterway, our drinking water, and the air we breathe."

There was a little something for everyone to take home, whether it was Halloween candy or a life lesson.

"I was not prepared to learn so much about plants. I did not know that there was such a specific way to plant pants," said Autumn Chandler, a student at Chestnut Hill College. "But now, I've made my mark."

Friends of the Wissahickon hosts multiple events throughout the year, whether holiday-themed or not. To learn more about how you can get involved, visit their website.

