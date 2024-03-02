Penn Valley man delivering aid to Israel recounts carnage, strength among war-torn nation

PENN VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been nearly five months since the October 7 attacks in Israel, marking the start of a deadly and destructive war with Hamas.

"They attacked civilians in their homes, in their beds, they torched houses knowing people were in there. It's just the most barbaric event in my history," said Elliot Rosen of Penn Valley.

The carnage weighs heavy on Rosen, who just returned from a 10-day visit to Jerusalem where he saw the trauma firsthand through his work with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

He says countless families have been displaced. More than 1,200 cars lay torched and stacked in piles with human remains still inside.

"They're being checked by forensic scientists and archeologists. They're getting genetic testing to see whose car it was," said Rosen.

Rosen says shops have closed because the owners and employees were called up to fight and defend their country. Now they're relying on volunteers and humanitarian aid to keep the economy afloat.

Rosen says donations from our area poured in and have already made a big difference.

"Our Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia raised $15 million and much of it has been sent over, some of it is being withheld because there is ongoing need," said Rosen.

While talks of a possible cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is ongoing, and for now unlikely, Rosen says he still has faith in humanity.

"If we get people willing to speak the truth to power, the goodness will come out," said Rosen.