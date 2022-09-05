Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County

Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.

A gunshot was heard as a barricade situation concluded in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A gunshot was heard as a barricade situation concluded in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

An armed man was reportedly in a home with other people along Westgate Street.

The incident began around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.

The negotiations ended around 1 a.m. when the gunshot was heard.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the man who was holding police at bay.