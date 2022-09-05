WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County

Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
15 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A gunshot was heard as a barricade situation concluded in Hanover Township, Northampton County. 

HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A gunshot was heard as a barricade situation concluded in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

An armed man was reportedly in a home with other people along Westgate Street.

The incident began around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.

The negotiations ended around 1 a.m. when the gunshot was heard.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the man who was holding police at bay.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.