Center City Philadelphia businesses feel the love on Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Love is in the air throughout Philadelphia for Valentine's Day and happy couples weren't the only ones feeling that love -- businesses were too.

"Happy Valentine's Day," Lore's Chocolate owner Maureen Walter said to a customer. Her staff boxed hundreds of orders for customers. Walter says it's one of the busiest days of the year for her small business.

"We have seasons, like Christmas or Easter, where it's extended over a few weeks, but for a busy day, today is the day," she said.

It's also a big day at Bonastsos' Flower Shop at 10th and Walnut streets.

"Our staple for Valentine's Day," said Vick Deka, showing off a bundle of roses.

Customers buying flowers for their loved ones are shelling out more cash this year. Nationwide, the cost of a dozen roses rose about seven percent.

"That gets passed onto us and we try to keep our prices fair and competitive, but some of that gets passed onto the customers as well," said Deka.

Despite the expense, business was booming at the mom-and-pop shop.

Restaurants offering Valentine's Day specials were feeling the love too. At McGillin's Olde Ale House, the staff keeps a book of pictures and stories from couples who met at the bar.

"This is part of the history and the DNA of McGillin's," said owner Christopher Mullins Jr. as he paged through one of the volumes.

The bar stays in contact with the couples too and invites them back. One such couple is Greg and Kim Offner, who met at the bar during a karaoke night in 2014.

"All of a sudden I hear this voice start to sing and so I put my beer down. I forget who I was talking to, but I said, 'I'll be right back,'" said Offner.

The rest is history. Greg and Kim got married and are getting ready to welcome a new member to the McGillin's family.

"She's got to rock this. She's going to look great," said Kim while holding up a McGillin's onesie.

For couples who do come and celebrate at McGillin's, the bar has a one-day-only special menu including Valentine's Day-themed drinks and heart-shaped food, like burgers and "heart beet" salad.

