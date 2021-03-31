Suspect wanted in murder of 11-year-old boy now in custody, Philadelphia police say

Khaleek Cooper-Baldwin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that left an 11-year-old dead in Philadelphia is now in police custody, Action News has learned.Police say 19-year-old Khalif Cooper Baldwin turned himself in on Wednesday night.Investigators say 11-year-old Harley Belance was riding a scooter with a 14-year-old friend in the 1500 block of McKinley Street just before 7 p.m. Friday when shots were fired.Belance was shot in the neck and killed, officials say. His friend was shot in the arm and ankle but survived.Baldwin will be facing murder charges in connection with Belance's death, police said.Police say it's unclear if Belance and his friend were the intended targets of this shooting.Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Belance and release balloons in his memory. In the crowd was Suzanne Hatcher, who says the boy was her son's best friend."We're numb. We're numb. Too young. He's a baby. Should've never happened," said Hatcher.At the vigil, people called for the rampant gun violence to stop."When it happens, guess who's left to clean up the mess? The women in our community. So for every young man that's here, I want you to sit back and take a good look at your life," said Terence Harrell, who runs the @nogunzone social media account dedicated to highlighting the toll of gun violence in Philadelphia.Belance was described as a vibrant young man who loved hanging out with his friends.Action News spoke with a family friend who didn't want to be identified."His personality has always been so open and bright. And so to see him like this, to hear this news, it is insane. My heart is crushed," she said.