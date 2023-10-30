Artist selected to sculpt new Harriet Tubman statue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced the artist on Monday who will design the new statue of Harriet Tubman.

Alvin Petit was selected to sculpt the historic work.

Petit says his statue will tell the story of how Tubman was a fighter, leading her followers to freedom and to battle over those who oppressed her.

The statue shows Tubman in a majestic stance, refusing to yield.

The Harriet Tubman statue will be the first of an historic African American woman in the city's public art collection.

Once completed, it will be installed on the northeast apron of City Hall.