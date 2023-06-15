For more than 40 years, movie audiences have enjoyed the adventures of Indiana Jones. And now, Harrison Ford is back to play the role one last time for the big franchise finale, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Harrison Ford brings iconic character back for 5th film with 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

In this last hurrah, our hero once again finds himself on a dangerous adventure, this time to retrieve a legendary historical artifact. Ford says he is excited for fans to see what they've created.

"Most of all, I'm anxious to please these people that are standing behind us. You count, she counts, everybody counts. But those are the people we are making this for," said Ford.

"They did such a beautiful, beautiful job with this story and I hope they just enjoy the ride. It's a wild ride!" said Karen Allen.

"Wild" is a good word to describe some of the action that plays out on screen! And the people who got to be a part of it?

"I loved that aspect of this filmmaking so much," said Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "Just throwing yourself at a tuk, there's a very specific feeling you get from that that you can't get from anything else!"

"I feel excited and I feel like I'm in a dream right now. It's amazing! I'm living the American dream and I just want to thank my mom!" said Ethann Isidore.

You can thank writer/director James Mangold for being the man behind the movie magic. But he thanks Ford for being so committed.

"He's there from dawn to dusk, first shot to last, busting his hump trying to figure how we can make the scene better at every point through the day," said Mangold. "How can you not love him?"

And how can you not love this: just before the film's premiere, John Williams and a 100-piece orchestra performed the movie's familiar theme.

We'll see "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in theaters June 30.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.