Harry Potter: The Exhibit to have world premiere at Franklin Institute in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Grab your flying broomsticks, wizards and witches! Because you'll want to be the first to see Harry Potter: The Exhibit when it makes its world premiere at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.
Muggles are invited, too.
The brand-new behind-the-scenes exhibit will kick off its spellbinding global tour in early 2022.
It will use "the latest innovations in immersive design and technology," Imagine Exhibitions, the company behind the exhibit, said in a press release.
Officials say the exhibit will celebrate the films and stories of "Harry Potter," "Fantastic Beasts," and the expanded Wizarding World, including "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes. They will also be able to experience magical environments and installation.
"The Wizarding World is a sweeping phenomenon that crosses generations and delivers astonishing global appeal," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute. "We are thrilled that Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its world tour debut in 2022 at The Franklin Institute, putting Philadelphia in the national spotlight, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region and providing months of sustainable tourism revenue."
After stopping in Philly, the tour will make its way through Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Tour dates and ticket information have not been announced yet.
More information can be found at https://www.fi.edu/exhibits/harry-potter.
