2nd teen arrested in connection with shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility

Eighteen-year-old Hasein Strand of Collingdale is now in custody. He was the second person being sought in connection to this case.
He and another teenager, 16-year-old Anthony Ford of Sharon Hill, are being charged with murder in the girl's death.
They are not charged with shooting Bility, but rather firing gunshots at each other outside the game at Academy Park High School, prompting police to open fire.
Bility was shot and killed by those police bullets.
Authorities have said that three Sharon Hill officers were positioned opposite the exit, and as the gunfire broke out a car turned onto the street directly in front of them.
The gunfire and the movement of the vehicle "precipitated responsive gunfire" from the officers, and ballistics analysis had "concluded with near certainty" that their fire hit four of the five victims in the crowd, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in an update last week.
The Delaware County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has been seated to review this case, "so that it may be determined whether the police officers' use of deadly force was justified."
Sharon Hill has hired a former Philadelphia district attorney to conduct an administrative review of the department's policies and procedures on police use of deadly force.
