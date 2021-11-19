shooting

2nd teen arrested in connection with shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old are being charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2nd teen arrested in connection with shooting death of 8-year-old-girl

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old girl who was killed at a high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania back in August.

Eighteen-year-old Hasein Strand of Collingdale is now in custody. He was the second person being sought in connection to this case.

He and another teenager, 16-year-old Anthony Ford of Sharon Hill, are being charged with murder in the girl's death.

They are not charged with shooting Bility, but rather firing gunshots at each other outside the game at Academy Park High School, prompting police to open fire.

Bility was shot and killed by those police bullets.

Authorities have said that three Sharon Hill officers were positioned opposite the exit, and as the gunfire broke out a car turned onto the street directly in front of them.

The gunfire and the movement of the vehicle "precipitated responsive gunfire" from the officers, and ballistics analysis had "concluded with near certainty" that their fire hit four of the five victims in the crowd, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in an update last week.

SEE ALSO: Family sues Sharon Hill Borough police officers after girl killed outside football stadium
EMBED More News Videos

Fanta Bility was killed when police gunfire rang out on the night of August 27 outside of the Academy Park High School following a football game.



The Delaware County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has been seated to review this case, "so that it may be determined whether the police officers' use of deadly force was justified."

Sharon Hill has hired a former Philadelphia district attorney to conduct an administrative review of the department's policies and procedures on police use of deadly force.

SEE ALSO: Delaware County Black Caucus calls for officers involved in fatal shooting of 8-year-old to be fired
EMBED More News Videos

Senator Anthony Williams is joining members of the Delaware County Black Caucus to also stress the significance of this investigation moving toward a grand jury.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sharon hill borougharrestgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Store customer killed during struggle with robbery suspect: Police
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Woman wanted for murder in Lower Merion Twp. turns self in
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News