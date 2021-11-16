community

Parents demand action from Hatboro-Horsham School District after recent fights, threats

Last week, the school district said police intercepted a student threat that was made toward classmates.
HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Concerned parents called for better security, communication and transparency from the Hatboro-Horsham School District on Monday night after a series of recent threats.

An early dismissal was ultimately triggered after officials said the threats continued and fights broke out.

"There were fights after fights," said an 11th-grade student who attended Monday night's school board meeting. "One student assaulted a teacher; his head was bleeding."



"What are they going to do to make the kids feel safer?" asked parent Stacey Spinieo.

This week, the district said it increased staff in the main hallway and during lunch, along with additional police at the school.

But parents aren't sold that it's enough.

"Somebody that's threatening the school, you have to have some hardcore discipline," said parent Joanne McCabe.

