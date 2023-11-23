Bodycam video shows Hatboro officers rescuing 97-year-old man from burning home

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dramatic body cam video captured the moments police officers raced to rescue an elderly man from a burning house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Fairview Avenue in Hatboro.

Ferocious flames engulfed the home as a 97-year-old man was asleep on the second floor.

Video shows two Hatboro police officers breaking down a back door to rescue the man who was crying for help in the upstairs bedroom.

Bodycam video captures burning home on Fairview Avenue in Hatboro.

"I can't breathe," the man can be heard saying.

The officers had to go up and down the stairs trying to get fresh air on the first floor. Eventually, they were able to see the 97-year-old man battling through the smoke.

"Come on sir, crawl, get low and crawl," said the officer.

The officers carried him out of the house to safety.

Hatboro's police chief says the two officers saved the man's life.

"This isn't something obviously we do a lot so they had to kind of go on the fly and make the best decisions that they thought were appropriate for the time, and it looks like they did a truly outstanding job and absolutely saved a life," said Chief James Gardner.

The man is a longtime Hatboro resident. He was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated.