Hatboro police trying to ID man who pulled gun on teen in a fight

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hatboro police are looking to identify a suspect who they say pulled a gun on an 18-year-old during a fight.

Investigators have released new images of the man they are looking for.

The incident happened around 1:18 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Jacksonville Road in Hatboro.

The suspect could be seen on surveillance camera pointing a gun at someone. He was wearing a jacket, joggers, a baseball cap and a white face mask.

The man fled the scene in a silver Ford Escape, police say.

Action News talked to several neighbors off-camera who tell us a fight broke out down an alley. Some arrived home to flashing lights as officers canvased the scene.

"We had several individuals engaging in a fight at that location and a subsequent video that we've obtained of the incident shows a male subject wear a mask pointing a handgun at somebody and ultimately striking the individual in the face with the handgun," said James Gardner, Hatboro Chief of Police

Hatboro police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect in the white mask to please call detectives at (215) 675-2832.