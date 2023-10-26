Do you dare? Majority of prospective homebuyers would buy haunted house, survey shows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People are lining up to visit haunted houses, enjoying the spooky attractions ahead of Halloween. But when it comes to real homes that may offer paranormal activity, real estate site Zillow says that is not a problem for many buyers.

The company's survey found that nearly 70% prospective buyers would buy a haunted house if it checked all their boxes.

Four in 10 prospective buyers would live with ghosts if the home had the right features, like a pool or a two-car garage. And a third would as long as it was cheaper.

Zillow said the "freaky findings" highlights the extreme compromises buyers are willing to make to buy a home in this housing market. The company noted that their monthly housing market report found that inventory is starting to rise, but remains more than 10% lower than last year and more than 40% down from 2019 levels.

Would you dare?