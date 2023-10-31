Several couples in Burlington County, New Jersey started their new lives together on an unusual note this Halloween.

'Till death do us part': These couples hosted their wedding in a 'haunted' NJ mansion

EASTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) --

These couples said their wedding vows inside an old mansion, which many say is haunted.

Industrialist and inventor E.B. Smith and his wife owned and lived in the Smithville Mansion in the 1800s.

Some say the long-gone couple still haunts the house to this very day...

