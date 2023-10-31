WATCH LIVE

'Till death do us part': These couples hosted their wedding in a 'haunted' NJ mansion

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
EASTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several couples in Burlington County, New Jersey started their new lives together on an unusual note this Halloween.

These couples said their wedding vows inside an old mansion, which many say is haunted.

Industrialist and inventor E.B. Smith and his wife owned and lived in the Smithville Mansion in the 1800s.

Some say the long-gone couple still haunts the house to this very day...

Action News Anchor Alicia Vitarelly has more on the spooky "I Do's" in the video above.

