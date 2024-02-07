Scary love: Manayunk's Lincoln Mill Haunted House offers non-traditional Valentine's Day date option

For those more into spooky holidays than romantic ones, there's 'Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story'

The Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is re-opening for one night only this Saturday for there's Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story.

The Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is re-opening for one night only this Saturday for there's Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story.

The Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is re-opening for one night only this Saturday for there's Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story.

The Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is re-opening for one night only this Saturday for there's Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story.

MANAYUNK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Love can be scary, especially at the Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

If you and your honey are looking for a unique date with your valentine this year, then check out this non-traditional option.

For those more into spooky holidays than romantic ones, there's "Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story."

ALSO SEE: https://6abc.com/pizza-hut-goodbye-pies-breakup-valentines-day/14394319/

The Lincoln Mill Haunted House is re-opening for one night only this Saturday.

The pop-up event features candlelight-only tours through the depths of the famous mill on Main Street.

Tickets are $35 per person or $65 per couple.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Lincoln Mill Haunted House website.