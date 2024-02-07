Scary love: Manayunk's Lincoln Mill Haunted House offers non-traditional Valentine's Day date option

For those more into spooky holidays than romantic ones, there's 'Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story'
MANAYUNK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Love can be scary, especially at the Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.
If you and your honey are looking for a unique date with your valentine this year, then check out this non-traditional option.
For those more into spooky holidays than romantic ones, there's "Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story."
The Lincoln Mill Haunted House is re-opening for one night only this Saturday.
The pop-up event features candlelight-only tours through the depths of the famous mill on Main Street.
Tickets are $35 per person or $65 per couple.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Lincoln Mill Haunted House website.