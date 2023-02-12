Eagles legends David Akers, Bill Bergey sign autographs in Havertown

Hall of Famers David Akers and Bill Bergey signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Carl's Cards and Collectibles in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eagles fans had the chance to meet a few legendary players ahead of the big game Sunday.

Hall of Famers David Akers and Bill Bergey signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Carl's Cards and Collectibles in Havertown. In Philadelphia fashion, Mummers from the Woodland String Band entertained fans waiting in line.

"That's what it's all about. As an ex-player, coming back enjoying the fans, enjoying the game, and of course, watching an Eagles victory," said Akers.

Both he and Bergey seemed confident in the Eagles chances in the big game.

"I hope we can bring home a victory. I think it's going to be a high-scoring game, in the range of 35-30, in there, and I just hope the Eagles prevail," said Bergey.

Before the game could even start, this event was a big win for fans.

"Their spirit and how the older players come back and cheer the guys on and keep it going, keep the spirit going," said Terry Kilgarif from Downingtown.

The Eagles spirit has been huge for Carl's too.

"They love their sports teams, they love everything about this. And when the teams do well, little guys like it, it trickles down and it's a great time for everybody," said Carl Henderson, the owner.

Now, all of Eagles nation can only hope the wins keep on coming.

"You know, we live so many bad years, so many bad years of bad teams, and now we get to celebrate," said Henderson.

Small businesses are going to continue benefiting from Super Bowl hype. Carl's is going to have Brent Celek out next weekend for another autograph event.