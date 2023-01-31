Massive boulder crashes into Hawaii home, narrowly missing woman - Video

Video captured the moment a giant boulder came crashing through a home and into a family's living room, narrowly missing a woman.

HONOLULU -- Dramatic video captured the moment a giant boulder came crashing through a home and into a family's living room, narrowly missing a woman.

The shocking incident happened over the weekend in Honolulu when the boulder - about five feet in height and width - slammed through the home and ended up in a bedroom.

There were four people in the home. Fortunately, none were hurt.

Caroline Sasaki was just a few feet away when the large rock barreled right past her, footage showed. Other family members quickly go to the living room to see what happened and check up on their loved one.

Sasaki, the homeowner, said her family just moved into the home this month.

"Basically, I'm in shock. I refuse to look at the video," she said. "Everyone is telling me I'm lucky."

It's not clear what caused the boulder to roll. An investigation is ongoing.