Women have reached an unfortunate equality with men.

Alcohol-related emergency room visits are rising fast.In fact, a new Canadian study says that from 2003 to 2016, they rose more than 80% for women, and more than 50% for men.Women under the age of 25 had the biggest jump.For men, those 19 to 35 had the biggest increase.Study leaders say it echoes other statistics showing alcohol abuse affects more people than drug abuse.