American Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donors

American Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donors

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There is an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

The American Red Cross says due to the holidays, they didn't get as many donations as usual.

In fact, nationwide they fell behind by 27,000 blood and platelet donations between Christmas and New Year's.

They're still trying to catch up. They're urging anyone who can donate to please schedule an appointment.

All blood types are needed but especially Type O.

Locally, the Penn Jersey chapter of the Red Cross is also in extreme need of donors.

Donations between Christmas and New Years fell 800 units short - that's the equivalent of not collecting any blood at all for a day.

Right now, hospitals have a 3-day supply available - 2 days short of what they try to keep.

To find a blood drive near you, just call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or CLICK HERE to find a Red Cross blood drive near you.

