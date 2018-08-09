Art of Aging: 95-year-old woman shares love of art at Watermark Residence

Junia Oliansky is the curator of art exhibits on display at the Watermark Residence in Logan Square."I come from a very beautiful area on the Hudson River. I must have an innate feeling about scenery and about art and I didn't even realize it," said Oliansky.When she lived in New York in her youth, Oliansky hit all the museums."I was cultivating my love of art without even realizing it," she said.When her husband passed, she moved to The Watermark so she could be near Philadelphia's museums and live in an active community."I volunteered for the art committee and in two weeks I was the chairman," said Oliansky.As The Watermark's curator, Oliansky can publicize some unknown but worthy artists. Edna Santiago is her latest find."Edna was here Sunday. She brought wine, and we furnished punch and cookies," she said. "The residents come and meet the artists and ask questions."The Watermark has its own art program for residents, and Oliansky hangs their paintings on the walls as well."There's ceramics, there's watercolors, there's oils - it's very good for them. Oh, I forgot to tell you, I also instituted a program - I show art films," she said.The 95-year-old should inspire us all to stay engaged!"I'm busy. I'm happy and I'm on five committees - as long as I can do it, I'm doing it," she said with a laugh.------