Blue light from cell phones can lead to blindness, study says

The blue light emitted by cell phones, tablets, and laptops may increase the chance of becoming blind, a study says.
Researchers from the University of Toledo found blue light can make molecules in your eyes toxic.
They say that can lead to age-related macular degeneration, one of the biggest causes of blindness.
Doctors recommend wearing sunglasses that can filter both UV and blue light outside and avoid looking at cell phones or tablets in the dark.
