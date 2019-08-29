CDC: 931 mumps cases at migrant detention centers

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- The CDC says there have been more than 900 mumps cases at federal immigrant detention centers in the past year.
The mumps has affected both detainees and staff across 19 states.
Experts say the close quarters at the centers are perfect places for the spread of contagious diseases.
However, Customs and Border Protection doesn't normally offer vaccines because detainees only stay a short time.
