Health & Fitness

CDC: 931 mumps cases at migrant detention centers

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- The CDC says there have been more than 900 mumps cases at federal immigrant detention centers in the past year.

The mumps has affected both detainees and staff across 19 states.

Experts say the close quarters at the centers are perfect places for the spread of contagious diseases.

However, Customs and Border Protection doesn't normally offer vaccines because detainees only stay a short time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckoutbreakinfectionmumpsborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
Teen, 14, dies after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard
5 in custody after shots fired at police
Dozens of guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
'A big deal': Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Masked grocery store robbers hold workers at gunpoint
Military helicopters bring out the curious in Lehigh Valley
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Man accused of exposing himself to hotel clerk, following her to CVS
More TOP STORIES News