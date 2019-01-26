HEALTHCHECK

CDC sees significant increase in flu activity over past week

CDC sees significant increase in flu activity over past week. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 26, 2019.

There's been a significant increase in flu activity reported over the past week.

The CDC says there is now widespread flu activity in 36 states, that includes the tri-state area.

About 136,000 people have been hospitalized.

Schools in at least 12 states, including New Jersey, have had enough kids infected that they had to close.

It's still not too late to get a flu shot, if you haven't already.

The predominant strain going around in our area is included in this year's vaccine.

