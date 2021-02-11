coronavirus new jersey

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS, Rite-Aid stores across New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at CVS Pharmacy and Rite-Aid locations across New Jersey, though all appointments are already booked.

Eligibility includes people age 65 and over, anyone 16 and up with medical conditions as defined by the CDC, and first responders.

"CVS will be receiving approximately 19,900 doses, and Rite Aid will be receiving 7,500 doses," Governor Phil Murphy said. "As these doses are being delivered through the federal pharmacy partnership, they will not dip, and this is an important point, they will not dip into our otherwise impact our state allocation."

Appointments can be made at select CVS stores in Brigantine, Cedar Grove, Chatham, Dumont, East Brunswick, Edison, Elizabeth, Flemington, Green Brook, Hackettstown, Harrison Township, Hazlet, Highlands, Ledgewood, Northvale, Princeton, Ringwood, Seaside Heights, Tabernacle, Union, Union City, Vernon, Villas, Vineland, Voorhees, West Orange, and Whiting.

Appointments can be made HERE, but the site was overwhelmed and was down at times. Visitors were urged to use patience with the process.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, CVS said.

Late last year, CVS was among the major national pharmacies pledging to administer vaccinations at store locations and at long-term care facilities through coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both CVS and Rite-Aid said they will start administering the vaccines on Friday.

Rite-Aid has not yet released details about which of its locations will have the vaccine, the company said, but Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said there would be more than 70 locations in the state.

Appointments for Rite-Aid locations will be made through the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System.
