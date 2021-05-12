Delaware Valley starts vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following CDC meeting

For some areas in our region, however, the FDA emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds earlier this week was good enough to begin administering the vaccine for that age group immediately.
"With FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15, we are extremely pleased to start vaccinating more members of our community," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "The COVID-19 vaccine is now easier than ever to access and we encourage anyone who would like to receive the vaccine to sign up or walk up to one of our clinics."
New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are all ready to inoculate children.
In Philadelphia, officials say, "If you are 12 years old or older, we recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine is available at many vaccine sites in Philadelphia, including many City-run clinics, and the Center City Vaccination Center."
City officials add that it's important to confirm a vaccination site has Pfizer vaccine and will vaccinate your child before you go.
Delaware is also ready and have a list of best options for your child here.
Chester County Health Director Jeanne Franklin says, "This is a critical age group."
She says their county clinics will be offering adolescents the vaccine starting Thursday.
"Get started on that vaccine plan call your physician your pediatrician. Start because we know the summer is going to get away from us," said Franklin.
Both CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies will also offer the vaccine to the new age group at locations that have Pfizer in stock.
All residents can find Pfizer vaccination locations near them using Vaccines.gov.
The Pennsylvania Health Department has said it will lift the state's mask mandate once 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. This will not change with children being vaccinated.
"The eligibility of 12- to 15-year-olds does not change the Department of Health's criteria for at least 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults to get fully vaccinated for the state's mask mandate to be lifted. According to the CDC, as of this morning, 46.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated," said the health department.