Eight major medical groups issue call-to-action to stop gun violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5445042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local communities react to weekend's 2 mass shootings. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 4 p.m. on August 5, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5444649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia Union Captain speaks out against gun violence. Watch the report from Katherine Scott on Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 5, 2019.

Several major medical groups have come together to urge Congress to pass common-sense gun laws, calling gun violence a "public health crisis."They have lobbied for change for years, but say nothing has happened.However, after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio this past weekend, they have once again issued a Call-to-Action."I mean we need to do something about it NOW," says Dr. Robert McLean, President of the American College of Physicians.In an interview with 6abc, Dr. McLean called for swift action, saying mass shootings and everyday street violence can be prevented.The ACP joins several other medical groups issuing the call-to-action, urging lawmakers to pass legislation to help stop gun violence."We as doctors feel a responsibility and have a responsibility to speak out on issues that affect the health of our patients and we see this as something we need to do and speak out on," says Dr. McLean.The statement calls for policies to include:- Comprehensive criminal background checks on ALL gun sales- Stricter laws preventing domestic abusers access to guns- Limiting high-capacity magazines and firearms designed to rapid fire"It's not trampling on second amendment rights. This is common sense legislation that would limit access to people who should not have it. It would limit access to certain types of guns that are designed for killing, not recreational hunting rifles, those kinds of things," says Dr. McLean.The frequency of physicians treating gun shot victims is alarming. He says it's not a poltical issue, or a gun rights issue, but a public health crisis."There are innocent people getting mowed down in some of these shootings, it's absolutely tragic and we can't let it happen anymore," he says.Dr. McLean says the groups were planning to issue another statement already, but after the mass shootings this past weekend, they moved up their deadline, and decided to publish this week.Bills to limit gun access have passed in the House but stalled in the Senate.