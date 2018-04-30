HEALTH & FITNESS

ELDOA, exercise aimed at reducing body pain

ELDOA, an exercise aimed at reducing body pain. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Ali Gorman explores a form of exercise beginning to take off in our area. It's geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury.

Sandi King, MS.Ed

ELDOA Trainer, MyoFascial Stretching
C.H.E.K Practitioner & Holistic Life Coach
email: eldoaphiladelphia@gmail.com
Sandi teaches ELDOA
Synergy Corrective Massage, at The Main Line Yoga Shala
711 Montgomery Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
ELDOA at 1:00 on Mondays through April; class will be Wednesdays at 1:00 starting in May.
http://www.mainlineyogashala.com

Philadelphia Cricket Club
415 W Willow Grove Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118
ELDOA at 8:30 on Mondays

The Acorn Club
1519 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102

ELDOA at 10:30

First Position Dance Studio
19 W Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
ELDOA at 9:30am on Thursday

