Even a bottle of beer can raise stroke risk

New study adds to evidence that moderate drinking isn't as harmless as once thought
A new study adds more evidence that drinking alcohol won't protect you against strokes & other diseases.

Researchers in Britain and China found that even a bottle of beer or a small glass of wine raises the odds by 15 per cent.

And 4 glasses in one day increases the risk by 35%.

The study's co-author says the results weren't as clear-cut on daily drinking and heart attacks.

So they plan more studies.
