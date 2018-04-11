HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves first auto-darkening contact lenses

EMBED </>More Videos

FDA approves first auto-darkening contact lenses - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The FDA has just approved the first contact lenses that transition from light to dark depending on the level of light, similar to how photo-gray glasses work.

The new Acuvue Oasys contacts with Transitions contain an additive that adjusts the lens darkness according to the brightness.

It fades back to clear faster than photogray glasses.

In studies, there was no evidence the change affects driving performance or vision, so if you are outside in the sun, you will still need sunglasses to protect your eyes from sun damage.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckeye careFDA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News