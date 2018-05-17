'Gym of the future" uses virtual reality to move kids for real

The latest technology has not only entered the classrooms, you may soon see it in your child's gym class!Action news was at Valley Day School in Morrisville, Bucks County where we got a look at it's new hi-tech gym.This isn't your parents volleyball or basketball game!Valley Day is the first in the country to install Lu, the state-of-the-art virtual gym.It is immersive technology that turns physical education class into a life-sized video game for the students, which also incorporates math problems and other academics.The school's Health and Physical Education teacher says it helps to get the students moving."It gives students opportunity to prticipate to physcially move around rather than sitting at a desk and playing with computers," he told us.James Romano says this new technology also helps the students to become more social.There are camera sensors and stereo sound, 3D projectors and much more, to turn the gym into a playground for learning.