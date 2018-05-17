HEALTH & FITNESS

'Gym of the future" uses virtual reality to move kids for real

EMBED </>More Videos

'Gym of the future" uses virtual reality to move kids for real. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

Bucks Co. school first to install exercise and learning game
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The latest technology has not only entered the classrooms, you may soon see it in your child's gym class!

Action news was at Valley Day School in Morrisville, Bucks County where we got a look at it's new hi-tech gym.

This isn't your parents volleyball or basketball game!

Valley Day is the first in the country to install Lu, the state-of-the-art virtual gym.

It is immersive technology that turns physical education class into a life-sized video game for the students, which also incorporates math problems and other academics.

The school's Health and Physical Education teacher says it helps to get the students moving.

"It gives students opportunity to prticipate to physcially move around rather than sitting at a desk and playing with computers," he told us.

James Romano says this new technology also helps the students to become more social.

There are camera sensors and stereo sound, 3D projectors and much more, to turn the gym into a playground for learning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfitnessexercisevirtual reality
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News