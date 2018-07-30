Health groups try to speed regulations for e-cigarettes

Nearly a dozen major health groups have joined a lawsuit against the FDA to speed up regulations on e-cigarettes and cigars.It challenges the FDA's decision to delay enforcing a 2016 rule requiring e-cigarette, cigar, and hookah makers to prove why they should stay on the market.The health groups say the inaction is harming the health of kids, teens, and young adults.While cigarette smoking has dropped amog teens, vaping has skyrocketed.------