Healthy habits can counter genetics on stroke risk

Many people think they can't out-run bad genes.
However, a new study shows the impact living healthy can have, even if those genes give you a greater risk for stroke.
The research looked at more than 300-thousand adults.
35% had a higher risk for stroke just based on their genes.
But for people without that genetic risk, if they smoke, have diabetes and an unhealthy diet, they have a 65-percent higher risk for stroke.
The results show making healthy decisions can make a big difference.
"No matter how predisposed you are, genetically, to have a stroke, if you live healthier, you actually have a better chance of not having a stroke, and also heart attacks as well," says Dr. George Pravin, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic.
Doctors say the more of these healthy habits that you can combine, the better your overall health will be:
*Don't Smoke
*Maintaining healthy weight
*Exercise
*Healthy diet
*Keep blood pressure & cholesterol under control
The most dangerous risk factor is smoking.
It can double your risk of having a stroke.
It's never too late to quit.
There are dozens of smoking cessation programs available.
Talk to your healthcare provider about the best options for you.
