Local psychiatrist gives tips to manage the holiday blues

As we get closer to the holidays, it may not be a happy, joyous time for everyone. In fact, for some, stress and sadness can become overwhelming.Surveys show that many people report more feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year's. And some people are especially vulnerable this time of the year.Dr. Phill Izzo is a psychiatrist at Main Line Health. He says people tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves this time of year."Cooking a grand meal for a lot of people, attending a lot of social events, things with the kids, it can be a lot," he said.He says it's important to remember no one is perfect. Focus less on the material things and more on getting together with family or friends.But for older adults who are alone or families who have lost a loved one, it's especially difficult."This is the time of year where you are going to feel more sad, particularly if you just lost a loved one, this might be the first big holiday where the person is not going to be sitting around the table with you," said Dr. Izzo.He says it helps to share stories with people who also knew your loved one and to do something special to remember them.------