New report reveals the best diets for 2019

New report reveals the best diets for 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
When it comes to which diet plan is best, a new report has the rankings.

With so many resolving to get healthy this year, U.S. News and World Report have released their annual rankings of best diets for 2019.

"We have convened a panel of experts in nutrition and obesity research and diabetes and heart disease and each year they score a pool of diets for us," said Angela Haupt, Assistant Managing Editor.

The best overall eating plan is the Mediterranean Diet, which includes lots of vegetables, healthy fats, lean protein and fish. I's the best for diabetes and heart disease.

If you're looking to lose weight, WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, ranked number one among commercial diet plans.

"The thing about this diet that our experts like is no food is off limits and you can shape your diet however you like, so long as you are meeting a certain point to target every day and that makes a diet a whole lot easier to follow," said Haupt.

As for the popular Keto Diet, it's on the quick weight loss list, but the experts don't like this high fat, low carbohydrate plan.

"And that is because it probably will help you take pounds off for the short term. But that does not mean that you'll keep them off for the long haul," said Haupt.

Diets are not one-size fits all, that's why the more flexible plans ranked higher. Anything that is too restrictive is tough to maintain.

The goal is to find a healthy system that works for you and becomes part of your lifestyle.

