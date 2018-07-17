HEALTH & FITNESS

Number of deaths from liver cancer on the rise

EMBED </>More Videos

Liver cancer deaths on the rise: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The number of people dying due to liver cancer has shot up. This is despite the fact that cancer death rates overall are going down.

Most cases of liver cancer are caused by liver disease. Risk factors include being overweight, smoking, drinking excess alcohol and Hepatitis B and C.

Many experts blame the surge in liver cancer on higher rates of obesity and more Hepatitis C infections in baby boomers.

Blood and organ transplants didn't start screening for Hepatitis C until 1992 and that was a common way it was spread.

The researchers hope better treatment of Hep C and lifestyle changes can help prevent more cases of cancer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancercancer death
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News