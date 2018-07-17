Number of deaths from liver cancer on the rise

The number of people dying due to liver cancer has shot up. This is despite the fact that cancer death rates overall are going down.Most cases of liver cancer are caused by liver disease. Risk factors include being overweight, smoking, drinking excess alcohol and Hepatitis B and C.Many experts blame the surge in liver cancer on higher rates of obesity and more Hepatitis C infections in baby boomers.Blood and organ transplants didn't start screening for Hepatitis C until 1992 and that was a common way it was spread.The researchers hope better treatment of Hep C and lifestyle changes can help prevent more cases of cancer.------