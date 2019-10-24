Health & Fitness

Number of vaping cases tops 1600 as study confirms lung damage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WPVI) -- New numbers are out on those sickened or killed by vaping-related illnesses.

The CDC says it has 1604 confirmed or probable cases, with 34 deaths.

Alaska continues to be the only state without a vaping-related illness reported.

The 34 deaths are in 24 states, with one each reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

That comes as a new study confirms vaping does injure the lungs.



Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic studied lung tissue from people treated for breathing problems after vaping mostly THC, from marijuana.

This is only the second study to look at actual lung tissue from users.

They found a form of pneumonia and damage to the tiny air sacs which transfer oxygen.

"We have absolute proof that lung damage can occur in some patients who vape, especially those who vape THC. There's absolute, absolute confirmation of that," says Dr. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, the heads of pulmonary pathology at the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors didn't find evidence of traditional oil damage - oil is often used to vaporize THC and nicotine. But they say that's still a possibility.

Some doctors, and the CDC, have reported lipid (fat or oil) deposits in the lung of vaping users.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchecksmokinge cigarettescdcvaping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly airport travelers should expect delays due to planned protest
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as new manager
POLL: Do you like the Joe Girardi hire for the Phillies?
Police question 2nd suspect in shooting death toddler
Mayor helps catch burglary suspect in Galloway Township, police say
Show More
Woman killed trying to help Astros fan in deadly crash
Bodycam video shows police rescuing teen from suicide attempt in NJ
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Man stabbed to death in Center City Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News