Health & Fitness

Opioid overdose deaths spike after auto plant closures

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- A new study shows how the closing of a manufacturing plant doesn't just impact the economy of a community, but also it's health.

The closure of auto assembly plants in recent years has been a serious blow to many American communities.

Now, University of Pennsylvania researchers have found a striking ripple effect of those closings: a spike in opioid overdose deaths.

5 years after the closures, there was an 85-percent surge in opioid deaths among working-age adults in counties around the plants.

When the plants close, economic opportunities in the area dry up, sparking other factors, such as worsening mental health, loss of access to health care, and lack of activities for adults.

Researchers say rising drug use probably isn't unique to auto plant closures, but research is needed for other factories.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckauto industry6abc opioidsprescription drugsopioids
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly begins ringing in 2020 with early fireworks show
AccuWeather: Chilly Winds For New Year's Day
2 New Year's Eve killings brings Philly homicide rate to the highest since 2007
2 Philly schools to remain closed this week over asbestos concerns
Man arrested for 2 armed robberies of same gas station
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
SEPTA offering late night service for New Years Eve
Show More
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
Mummers prepare to strut for the New Year's Day parade
Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect
Teen critical after shooting in Southwest Philly
More TOP STORIES News