Coronavirus

Penn Medicine says several employees have tested positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A spokesperson with Penn Medicine tells Action News that several employees within their health system have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Penn Medicine became aware of several healthcare providers who practice across our health system who have tested positive for COVID-19. As the prevalence of the virus continues in our region, all hospitals will be forced to deal with these issues," the spokesperson said.

It's unclear what jobs the employees held within the company but officials say they are working to identify both patients and staff that may be affected.

Penn Medicine has locations across the region.

Pennsylvania's governor announced 133 positive cases in the commonwealth, including a Northampton County resident who died from the virus.

Read Penn Medicine's statement below:

"Over the past day, Penn Medicine became aware of several healthcare providers who practice across our health system who have tested positive for COVID-19. As the prevalence of the virus continues in our region, all hospitals will be forced to deal with these issues. We are uniquely well-prepared to quickly take the steps necessary to ensure the safety and protection of patients and staff during this fast-moving and challenging time. We have worked to swiftly identify and contact both patients and staff who may have been exposed to these individuals while they were working, to provide instructions for precautionary measures and self-monitoring. These providers are in quarantine at home and are adhering to all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."
