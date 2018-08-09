HEALTHCHECK

Penn Medicine to remove all beverages with added sugar

Penn Medicine to remove all beverages with added sugar.

Penn Medicine is taking steps to encourage healthy behaviors for everyone at its hospitals.

Over the next several months, they plan to remove all beverages with added sugars, such as regular soda, fruit-flavored drinks and sports drinks.

Diet and unsweetened beverages, 100% fruit juice and milk will be available.

Several Penn Medicine hospitals are also making changes to the food they serve.

