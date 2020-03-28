Philadelphia coronavirus cases top 800 as city offers free food for those in need

The total number of cases in the city now stands at 806. That's up from 637 the day before.
Another 4,793 test results have come back negative.
Five people have died from coronavirus in the city, state health officials said.
There is a high risk of community transmission in the city, health officials said.
There are confirmed coronavirus cases in every Philadelphia zip code.
This comes one day after the city announced an agreement with Temple University to use the Liacouras Center and other facilities as hospital space.
The space is being offered at no cost to the city.
FREE MEALS OFFERED
Due to the economic hardship many city residents are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced a new program to provide free food to city residents in need.
The city said:
*Sites are open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Residents can pick up one box per household. Supplies will last up to five days.
*Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.
*Food sites are supported by the City, Share Food Program, and Philabundance.
This is in addition to the free meal program for students.
For more information, visit the this page at Phila.gov
